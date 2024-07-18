Indonesia: Piaggio Indonesia presents the new Vespa products at GIIAS 2024

18 July 2024_ Piaggio Indonesia brought four of its iconic brands, Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi, to the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024. The event, which takes place from 18 to 28 July 2024 in BSD City, sees the participation of numerous visitors interested in the news from the Piaggio group. Particular attention was paid to the new Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint models, which feature significant updates in terms of design and technology. Ayu Hapsari, PR and Communications Manager of PT Piaggio Indonesia, underlined the importance of these models for the Indonesian market. ototrend.com reports it. The event also offers special promotions for visitors, with discounts and preferential financing options.