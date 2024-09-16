Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Piaggio launches MOTION event to promote premium mobility

September 16, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia has launched MOTION: Motoplex in Action, an event that takes place in different cities across Indonesia to...

Indonesia: Piaggio launches MOTION event to promote premium mobility
16 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia has launched MOTION: Motoplex in Action, an event that takes place in different cities across Indonesia to promote the riding experience of its iconic Italian brands such as Vespa and Moto Guzzi. With 59 Motoplex dealerships, the event offers participants the chance to test ride the vehicles and participate in inspiring activities, creating a community of motorcycle enthusiasts. Ayu Hapsari, PR & Communications Manager of PT Piaggio Indonesia, highlighted the importance of this event in enhancing the premium mobility experience in Indonesia. The initiative, which started in 2023, has already gained great success among motorcycle enthusiasts. This news is reported by markettrack.id. The upcoming events will be held in different locations, offering unique opportunities to interact with other motorcycle enthusiasts and discover the latest news from the brand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event event offers participants an event that Polizia Tributaria
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza