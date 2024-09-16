Indonesia: Piaggio launches MOTION event to promote premium mobility

September 16, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia has launched MOTION: Motoplex in Action, an event that takes place in different cities across Indonesia to promote the riding experience of its iconic Italian brands such as Vespa and Moto Guzzi. With 59 Motoplex dealerships, the event offers participants the chance to test ride the vehicles and participate in inspiring activities, creating a community of motorcycle enthusiasts. Ayu Hapsari, PR & Communications Manager of PT Piaggio Indonesia, highlighted the importance of this event in enhancing the premium mobility experience in Indonesia. The initiative, which started in 2023, has already gained great success among motorcycle enthusiasts. This news is reported by markettrack.id. The upcoming events will be held in different locations, offering unique opportunities to interact with other motorcycle enthusiasts and discover the latest news from the brand.