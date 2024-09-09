Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Piaggio opens a new Motoplex dealer in Tambun, Bekasi

September 09, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia has opened a new Motoplex 2 Brand dealership in Tambun, Bekasi, in partnership with PT Gunung Selamat Jaya....

Indonesia: Piaggio opens a new Motoplex dealer in Tambun, Bekasi
09 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 09, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia has opened a new Motoplex 2 Brand dealership in Tambun, Bekasi, in partnership with PT Gunung Selamat Jaya. The dealership, the 59th in Indonesia, offers a unique experience for enthusiasts of the Italian Piaggio and Vespa brands, featuring a modern design and a full range of services. The new facility, located in a growing industrial area, aims to meet the growing demand for premium Italian vehicles in the region. As reported by markettrack.id, the dealership opening includes special offers for customers, underlining Piaggio's commitment to promoting an Italian lifestyle in Indonesia. The dealership not only showcases the latest models, but also serves as a meeting point for Italian motorcycle enthusiasts.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Polizia Tributaria lifestyle in Indonesia vespa brands Bekasi
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza