Indonesia: Piaggio opens a new Motoplex dealer in Tambun, Bekasi

September 09, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia has opened a new Motoplex 2 Brand dealership in Tambun, Bekasi, in partnership with PT Gunung Selamat Jaya. The dealership, the 59th in Indonesia, offers a unique experience for enthusiasts of the Italian Piaggio and Vespa brands, featuring a modern design and a full range of services. The new facility, located in a growing industrial area, aims to meet the growing demand for premium Italian vehicles in the region. As reported by markettrack.id, the dealership opening includes special offers for customers, underlining Piaggio's commitment to promoting an Italian lifestyle in Indonesia. The dealership not only showcases the latest models, but also serves as a meeting point for Italian motorcycle enthusiasts.