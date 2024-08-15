Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Piaggio opens new Motoplex dealership in Bekasi for Vespa and Piaggio

August 14, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia has opened a new Motoplex dealership in Bekasi, dedicated to the Italian brands Vespa and Piaggio. Located on...

15 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 14, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia has opened a new Motoplex dealership in Bekasi, dedicated to the Italian brands Vespa and Piaggio. Located on Jl. Diponegoro, the dealership offers a premium experience with sales, service and parts services, catering to the growing demand for two-wheelers in this rapidly growing area. The new facility, which occupies 446 square meters, features a showroom with the latest models, including the 2024 Vespa Primavera and Sprint. The news was reported by rockomotif.com, highlighting Piaggio’s commitment to promoting the Italian lifestyle in Indonesia. The dealership not only offers high-quality products, but also serves as a meeting point for Italian motorcycle enthusiasts.

Tag
Italian lifestyle in Indonesia vespa parts services Motoplex dealership in Bekasi
