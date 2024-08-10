Indonesia: Piaggio presents its new products in Gandaria City with a touch of Italian style

09 August 2024_ Gandaria City in Jakarta is hosting an event dedicated to Italian brands Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi, from 7 to 11 August 2024. Visitors can experience the latest innovations, including the Piaggio Medley and the new Vespa Primavera and Sprint, which combine modern design and advanced technology. The event also offers test ride opportunities and special promotions, inviting motorcycle enthusiasts to discover their ideal riding style. The news is reported by swa.co.id. This event highlights the impact of Italian culture in the mobility sector and the growing interest in two-wheelers in Indonesia.