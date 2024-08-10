Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Piaggio presents its new products in Gandaria City with a touch of Italian style

09 August 2024_ Gandaria City in Jakarta is hosting an event dedicated to Italian brands Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi, from 7 to 11 August...

Indonesia: Piaggio presents its new products in Gandaria City with a touch of Italian style
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 August 2024_ Gandaria City in Jakarta is hosting an event dedicated to Italian brands Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi, from 7 to 11 August 2024. Visitors can experience the latest innovations, including the Piaggio Medley and the new Vespa Primavera and Sprint, which combine modern design and advanced technology. The event also offers test ride opportunities and special promotions, inviting motorcycle enthusiasts to discover their ideal riding style. The news is reported by swa.co.id. This event highlights the impact of Italian culture in the mobility sector and the growing interest in two-wheelers in Indonesia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
offers test event This event highlights Piaggio
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza