Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:10
Indonesia: Piaggio presents MOTION in Medan for motorcycle enthusiasts
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia has organized the MOTION: Motoplex in Action event in Medan for motorcycle enthusiasts. The event will take place on October 19 and 20, 2024 at Motoplex Medan, offering a unique experience with Italian brands Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi. During the event, participants will be able to test ride the iconic vehicles and participate in various inspiring activities, strengthening the motorcycle enthusiast community. This news is reported by koranmedan.com. This event is a great opportunity for enthusiasts to experience Italian motorcycle culture in Indonesia, while also promoting interactions between members of the local community.

