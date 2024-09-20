Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Piaggio presents MOTION in Yogyakarta with Italian elegance

20 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 20, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia, which operates the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi brands, is organizing the MOTION: Motoplex in Action event in Yogyakarta on September 21 and 22. This event, which takes place in several Indonesian cities, offers a premium riding experience and inspiring activities for motorcycle enthusiasts. Ayu Hapsari, PR & Communications Manager of PT Piaggio Indonesia, emphasized the importance of this event in enhancing consumers' mobility experience by allowing them to experience iconic Italian products. The initiative, which also promotes local businesses, is an opportunity for motorcyclists to connect and share their passion. The news is reported by sinarharapan.id. MOTION represents an important platform for the Indonesian motorcycle community, combining Italian heritage with local culture.

