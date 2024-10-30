Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Piaggio presents the new Vespa LX with fresh colors and modern design

October 30, 2024_ Piaggio Indonesia has launched an update for its Vespa LX scooter, introducing new color options for a fresher and more fashionable...

30 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
October 30, 2024_ Piaggio Indonesia has launched an update for its Vespa LX scooter, introducing new color options for a fresher and more fashionable look. Managing Director Marco Noto La Diega highlighted how the model retains the classic elements of the Vespa, enriching them with a touch of modernity. The Vespa LX is now available in four colors: Blue Capri, Yellow Curioso, Grey Materia and White Innocente, and is produced at the factory in Cikarang, West Java. The news was reported by jpnn.com, highlighting the importance of the Vespa as a symbol of Italian style in the world. With distinctive details such as the brown seat and the Italian logo, the Vespa LX continues to represent an icon of Italian design and culture in Indonesia.

