Indonesia: Piaggio Promotes Premium Experience with Motoplex in Action

August 28, 2024_ Piaggio Indonesia continues to strengthen its presence in the Indonesian market with the Motoplex in Action program, which offers a premium mobility experience to consumers. With 59 dealers adopting the Motoplex concept, the initiative is taking place in several cities, including Jakarta and Bali, and aims to engage motorcycle enthusiasts in inspiring activities. Ayu Hapsari, PR & Communications Manager of PT Piaggio Indonesia, highlighted the importance of this event to make participants experience the feeling of riding the iconic Italian products. The initiative, launched in 2023, has already gained great success among motorcycle enthusiasts in Indonesia, as reported by oto.com. Piaggio, known for its high-quality scooters and motorcycles, continues to promote Italian motorcycle culture in the country, building a community network among two-wheel lovers.