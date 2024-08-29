Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Piaggio Promotes Premium Experience with Motoplex in Action

August 28, 2024_ Piaggio Indonesia continues to strengthen its presence in the Indonesian market with the Motoplex in Action program, which offers a...

Indonesia: Piaggio Promotes Premium Experience with Motoplex in Action
29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ Piaggio Indonesia continues to strengthen its presence in the Indonesian market with the Motoplex in Action program, which offers a premium mobility experience to consumers. With 59 dealers adopting the Motoplex concept, the initiative is taking place in several cities, including Jakarta and Bali, and aims to engage motorcycle enthusiasts in inspiring activities. Ayu Hapsari, PR & Communications Manager of PT Piaggio Indonesia, highlighted the importance of this event to make participants experience the feeling of riding the iconic Italian products. The initiative, launched in 2023, has already gained great success among motorcycle enthusiasts in Indonesia, as reported by oto.com. Piaggio, known for its high-quality scooters and motorcycles, continues to promote Italian motorcycle culture in the country, building a community network among two-wheel lovers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
including Jakarta Action program Indonesia Indonesian market
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza