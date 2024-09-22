Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
September 21, 2024_ New Zealand pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens has been freed after a lengthy negotiation process with the KKB armed group in Papua. The...

Indonesia: Pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens released after negotiations with KKB
22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 21, 2024_ New Zealand pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens has been freed after a lengthy negotiation process with the KKB armed group in Papua. The release was made possible thanks to the joint intervention of Indonesian security forces, TNI and Polri, who ensured safety during the recovery. Indonesian President Jokowi stressed the importance of protecting infrastructure in Papua to prevent future kidnapping incidents. Philip has been taken to a safe area for medical and psychological assistance, and a press conference is expected to provide further details. The news was reported by metrotvnews.com. The KKB, also known as the armed liberation group, is active in the Papua region, where it has carried out attacks against security forces and taken hostages in the past.

in Evidenza