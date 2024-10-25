Indonesia: Pirelli expands its presence in the premium market with a new center in Jakarta

October 24, 2024_ Pirelli, the renowned Italian tire manufacturer, has opened its second Pirelli Performance Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, to strengthen its position in the premium market. Pirelli Asia Commercial Director Raphael Ortolani highlighted the importance of this new center, which offers high-quality services and performance products, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Holy Ban Indonesia, a partner of Pirelli. Holy Ban Indonesia, with 30 years of experience in the sector, operates ten outlets across the country, contributing to the growth of the Pirelli brand in Indonesia. The news was reported by detik.com, highlighting Pirelli's commitment to the Indonesian market. This development represents a significant step in Pirelli's expansion in Asia, a continuously growing market for high-end tires.