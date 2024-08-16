Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: PKB backs 81 candidates for 2024 local elections

August 15, 2024_ The Partai Kebangkitan Bangsa (PKB) has issued 81 letters of recommendation to support candidates for the 2024 local elections...

Indonesia: PKB backs 81 candidates for 2024 local elections
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ The Partai Kebangkitan Bangsa (PKB) has issued 81 letters of recommendation to support candidates for the 2024 local elections (Pilkada) in 16 Indonesian provinces. PKB Chairman Abdul Muhaimin urged candidates to work for the welfare of the people and strengthen democracy through law enforcement. He also stressed the importance of promoting the principles of humanity, as outlined by the party's founder, Abdurrahman Wahid, known as Gus Dur. The news was reported by rctiplus.com, highlighting the PKB's commitment to a government that respects human rights and social justice. The provinces involved include Aceh, Sumatera Utara and Papua, among others, with candidates selected to represent the party in several areas.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
known as law enforcement Indonesian provinces PKB's commitment
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza