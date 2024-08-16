Indonesia: PKB backs 81 candidates for 2024 local elections

August 15, 2024_ The Partai Kebangkitan Bangsa (PKB) has issued 81 letters of recommendation to support candidates for the 2024 local elections (Pilkada) in 16 Indonesian provinces. PKB Chairman Abdul Muhaimin urged candidates to work for the welfare of the people and strengthen democracy through law enforcement. He also stressed the importance of promoting the principles of humanity, as outlined by the party's founder, Abdurrahman Wahid, known as Gus Dur. The news was reported by rctiplus.com, highlighting the PKB's commitment to a government that respects human rights and social justice. The provinces involved include Aceh, Sumatera Utara and Papua, among others, with candidates selected to represent the party in several areas.