Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Political coalition formed for Jakarta elections 2024

August 23, 2024_ Ahead of the 2024 Jakarta mayoral elections, a coalition of 12 political parties has officially endorsed the candidacy of Ridwan...

24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
August 23, 2024_ Ahead of the 2024 Jakarta mayoral elections, a coalition of 12 political parties has officially endorsed the candidacy of Ridwan Kamil and Suswono. This alliance, known as Koalisi Jakarta Baru per Jakarta Maju, is necessary because no party has reached the minimum number of seats required to run. The recent decision of the Constitutional Court has lowered the voting threshold needed to run, opening the way for new political possibilities. The source of this news is antaranews.com. The Jakarta elections are particularly significant, as the city is the capital of Indonesia and a crucial political and economic center.

