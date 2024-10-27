Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Polsek Kuala Kampar steps up security ahead of elections
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 26, 2024_ The AKP Rhino-led Polsek Kuala Kampar has announced increased patrolling and community engagement in preparation for the 2024 local elections. In a meeting with citizens, officials stressed the importance of maintaining a safe environment and encouraging voter participation, urging people to come to the polls on November 27. In addition, an awareness campaign against fake news has been launched to ensure accurate information during the election period. The initiatives aim to strengthen ties between law enforcement and the community, contributing to an optimal security situation. The news was reported by rctiplus.com. Local elections, known as Pilkada, are a crucial event in Indonesia, where citizens exercise their right to vote to choose local leaders.

in Evidenza