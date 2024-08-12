Indonesia: Pompansasi Wetland Optimization Program Launched

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
August 12, 2024_ The Indonesian government has launched the Pompansasi Program, an initiative to optimize wetlands and create new agricultural areas....

12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ The Indonesian government has launched the Pompansasi Program, an initiative to optimize wetlands and create new agricultural areas. This project aims to improve agricultural productivity and ensure food security in the country by addressing the challenges of using wetlands. Through the implementation of modern technologies and sustainable practices, the program aims to transform wetlands into fertile land for cultivation. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The initiative is part of a broader government effort to promote agricultural development and support local communities, thus contributing to Indonesia's economic growth.

