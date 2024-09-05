Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Pope Francis on historic visit to promote peace and brotherhood

04 September 2024_ On 3 September 2024, Soekarno Hatta Airport in Jakarta welcomed Pope Francis, who is visiting Indonesia to promote peace and...

Indonesia: Pope Francis on historic visit to promote peace and brotherhood
05 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 September 2024_ On 3 September 2024, Soekarno Hatta Airport in Jakarta welcomed Pope Francis, who is visiting Indonesia to promote peace and brotherhood among peoples. During his three-day stay, the Pope will preside over a Mass at Gelora Bung Karno, with the participation of around 90,000 Catholics from across the country. This visit marks a significant moment in diplomatic relations between Indonesia, a Muslim-majority nation, and the Vatican, and has a profound spiritual significance for the Indonesian Catholic community. The visit of the Pope, who chose to travel on a commercial flight, underlines a message of simplicity and humility. The news is reported by metrotvnews.com. The presence of Pope Francis in Indonesia represents an opportunity to strengthen interreligious ties and promote tolerance in a nation characterized by great cultural diversity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Indonesia welcomed Pope Francis Giacarta diplomatic relations between Indonesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza