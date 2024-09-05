Indonesia: Pope Francis on historic visit to promote peace and brotherhood

04 September 2024_ On 3 September 2024, Soekarno Hatta Airport in Jakarta welcomed Pope Francis, who is visiting Indonesia to promote peace and brotherhood among peoples. During his three-day stay, the Pope will preside over a Mass at Gelora Bung Karno, with the participation of around 90,000 Catholics from across the country. This visit marks a significant moment in diplomatic relations between Indonesia, a Muslim-majority nation, and the Vatican, and has a profound spiritual significance for the Indonesian Catholic community. The visit of the Pope, who chose to travel on a commercial flight, underlines a message of simplicity and humility. The news is reported by metrotvnews.com. The presence of Pope Francis in Indonesia represents an opportunity to strengthen interreligious ties and promote tolerance in a nation characterized by great cultural diversity.