Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Pope Francis to Celebrate Historic Mass in Jakarta
September 4, 2024_ The leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, is in Indonesia and will hold a mass at the Istana Olah Raga (Istora) in Jakarta. Jazuli Juwaini, chairman of the PKS parliamentary group, welcomed the visit, stressing the importance of religious tolerance in the country. Juwaini also said there is no need to limit the broadcasting of the azaan, the Islamic call to prayer, during the mass, highlighting the capacity of Indonesian society to respect the religious practices of all. The news was reported by liputan6.com. The visit of Pope Francis is a significant moment for the Catholic community in Indonesia, which is part of a Muslim-majority nation, and reflects the country's commitment to religious tolerance.

