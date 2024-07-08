Indonesia: Pope Francis visits Trieste and announces trip to Indonesia

8 July 2024_ Pope Francis visited the city of Trieste, Italy, to urge politicians to collaborate and regain the trust of voters. During the visit, the Pope expressed concern about populism that threatens global democracy. This was the Pope's fourth visit outside the Vatican, ahead of a 12-day tour of Asia and the Pacific scheduled for September, which will also include Indonesia. The Pope, who currently uses a wheelchair, has significantly improved his health and is preparing for his first international trip after visiting Marseille in 2023. Kompas.id reports. The Pope's visit to Indonesia will be a significant event, strengthening ties between the Vatican and the Asian country.