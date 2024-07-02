Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Possible increase in customs tariffs on Chinese products

July 2, 2024_ The Indonesian government is considering imposing tariffs of up to 200% on products imported from China. This measure could trigger...

Indonesia: Possible increase in customs tariffs on Chinese products
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 2, 2024_ The Indonesian government is considering imposing tariffs of up to 200% on products imported from China. This measure could trigger retaliation from China, one of Indonesia's main trading partners. The initiative was proposed by Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan to counter the influx of Chinese products due to the trade war with the United States. The government also plans to apply safeguard measures and anti-dumping duties on steel, textiles and pharmaceuticals. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. These measures aim to protect the domestic industry and closely monitor imports of processed products.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Investor Daily Indonesia reports it Cina Chinese products trading partners
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza