Indonesia: Possible increase in customs tariffs on Chinese products

July 2, 2024_ The Indonesian government is considering imposing tariffs of up to 200% on products imported from China. This measure could trigger retaliation from China, one of Indonesia's main trading partners. The initiative was proposed by Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan to counter the influx of Chinese products due to the trade war with the United States. The government also plans to apply safeguard measures and anti-dumping duties on steel, textiles and pharmaceuticals. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. These measures aim to protect the domestic industry and closely monitor imports of processed products.