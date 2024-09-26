Indonesia: Potential for Local Technological Development in the Telecom Sector

September 25, 2024_ During a discussion in Jakarta, Ashwin highlighted Indonesia's dependence on imported technology products, such as phones and Wi-Fi, in the telecommunications sector. Despite this dependence, there is great potential to develop local content and applications, especially in the field of internet. Ashwin stressed the importance of increasing local expertise and international collaboration to address challenges in the technology sector. This news is reported by metrotvnews.com. Indonesia, a Southeast Asian country, is seeking to improve its technological autonomy and compete globally, facing significant challenges in the fields of telecommunications and content development.