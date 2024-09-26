Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Potential for Local Technological Development in the Telecom Sector

September 25, 2024_ During a discussion in Jakarta, Ashwin highlighted Indonesia's dependence on imported technology products, such as phones and...

Indonesia: Potential for Local Technological Development in the Telecom Sector
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ During a discussion in Jakarta, Ashwin highlighted Indonesia's dependence on imported technology products, such as phones and Wi-Fi, in the telecommunications sector. Despite this dependence, there is great potential to develop local content and applications, especially in the field of internet. Ashwin stressed the importance of increasing local expertise and international collaboration to address challenges in the technology sector. This news is reported by metrotvnews.com. Indonesia, a Southeast Asian country, is seeking to improve its technological autonomy and compete globally, facing significant challenges in the fields of telecommunications and content development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
such as phones This news Giacarta locale
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza