Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Potential political alliance for elections in Jakarta in 2024

03 August 2024_ Kamhar Lakumani, MP from the Democratic Party's Bappilu, said that Koalisi KIM Plus could materialize ahead of the Jakarta...

Indonesia: Potential political alliance for elections in Jakarta in 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
03 August 2024_ Kamhar Lakumani, MP from the Democratic Party's Bappilu, said that Koalisi KIM Plus could materialize ahead of the Jakarta governorship elections in 2024. According to Lakumani, there are chances of parties outside the Koalisi KIM joining to this alliance. The Koalisi KIM is a political grouping that aims to support common candidates for local elections. Lakumani's statement highlights the ongoing political dynamics in Indonesia, where alliances can significantly influence election results, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The elections for the governor of Jakarta are particularly important, as the Indonesian capital is a crucial political and economic center for the country.

