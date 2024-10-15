Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Prabowo Appoints Sri Mulyani as Finance Minister
15 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 15, 2024_ The market has reacted positively to the composition of Prabowo's interim government, especially the return of Sri Mulyani Indrawati as Finance Minister. Sri Mulyani, already known for her economic leadership role, has responded to Prabowo's invitation to take up this key position again. Her appointment is seen as a sign of stability and continuity in the country's economic policies. Investors and analysts are eagerly awaiting her next moves to address the current economic challenges. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Sri Mulyani is a prominent figure in Indonesia's economic landscape, having previously served as Finance Minister and contributed to major economic reforms.

Tag
as Finance Minister as return tasto invio
