Indonesia: Prabowo-Gibran government sets ambitious economic goals for next five years

October 22, 2024_ The Indonesian government led by Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka has outlined a series of economic goals to be achieved within five years, including 8% economic growth, food self-sufficiency and energy independence. To achieve these goals, the Merah Putih Cabinet ministers are called upon to develop effective work programs, especially to stimulate investment and improve the purchasing power of the population. These ambitious goals aim to strengthen the Indonesian economy and ensure a sustainable future for the country. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The Merah Putih Cabinet is the current Indonesian government, composed of members of different political forces, and aims to address the economic and social challenges of the country.