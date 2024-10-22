Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Prabowo-Gibran government sets ambitious economic goals for next five years

October 22, 2024_ The Indonesian government led by Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka has outlined a series of economic goals to be achieved...

Indonesia: Prabowo-Gibran government sets ambitious economic goals for next five years
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 22, 2024_ The Indonesian government led by Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka has outlined a series of economic goals to be achieved within five years, including 8% economic growth, food self-sufficiency and energy independence. To achieve these goals, the Merah Putih Cabinet ministers are called upon to develop effective work programs, especially to stimulate investment and improve the purchasing power of the population. These ambitious goals aim to strengthen the Indonesian economy and ensure a sustainable future for the country. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The Merah Putih Cabinet is the current Indonesian government, composed of members of different political forces, and aims to address the economic and social challenges of the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia diodo luminoso rete led
Vedi anche
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza