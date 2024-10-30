Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto Aims for Energy Sovereignty but Faces Significant Challenges




30 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 30, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has declared his intention to achieve energy sovereignty in the country in the coming years, but experts warn that there are considerable challenges ahead. Indonesia's oil production is declining from 800,000 barrels per day to 600,000, while domestic demand is around 1.6 million barrels per day, forcing the country to import 1 million barrels. In addition, the development of biofuels such as biodiesel and bioethanol is hampered by the limited availability of raw materials, creating a competition between the use of sugarcane for sugar and for energy. According to Investor Daily, many analysts believe that Indonesia will not achieve energy sovereignty in the short term, despite the president's optimistic statements.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
