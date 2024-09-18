Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka choose new government

September 18, 2024_ President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka must select cabinet members with professional...

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka choose new government
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka must select cabinet members with professional qualifications, integrity and technical expertise. It is essential that candidates, from both political parties and non-partisan backgrounds, are able to work together to achieve the goal of 8% economic growth. In particular, the new minister of economy must be an expert in macroeconomics, industry and finance, capable of developing innovative policies that are oriented towards collective well-being. This information was provided by Elia Mardian, a researcher at the Center of Reform on Economics (CORE) Indonesia, in an interview with Investor Daily. The transition to sustainable industrialization and macroeconomic stability are essential for the country's economic future, which also aims to strengthen the small and medium-sized enterprise sector.

