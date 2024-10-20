Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka sworn in as country's new leaders

October 20, 2024_ Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka were officially inaugurated as President and Vice President of Indonesia for the...

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka sworn in as country's new leaders
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
October 20, 2024_ Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka were officially inaugurated as President and Vice President of Indonesia for the 2024-2029 term, after being sworn in before the Majelis Permusyawaratan Rakyat (MPR). This event marks a major political transition, following the provisions of the law governing the swearing-in of Indonesian leaders. After being sworn in, the new leaders gave their inaugural speech, stressing the importance of unity and collective work for the country's progress. The news was reported by bisnis.com. Prabowo Subianto is a former general and prominent politician, while Gibran Rakabuming Raka is the son of former President Joko Widodo and mayor of Surakarta.

