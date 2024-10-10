Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto announces a large government with 44-54 ministers

October 10, 2024_ Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto has revealed that his future government will have between 44 and 54 ministers,...

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto announces a large government with 44-54 ministers
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto has revealed that his future government will have between 44 and 54 ministers, surpassing Jokowi’s previous government of 34. Speaking at the BNI Investor Daily Summit 2024 in Jakarta, he stressed the importance of a ‘Cabinet Persatuan Nasional’ (National Unity Cabinet) to ensure a strong and inclusive administration. Prabowo also mentioned that some ministries will be split into multiple entities and that there will be new coordinating ministries. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia, highlighting Prabowo’s ambitions to effectively serve the Indonesian people. His vision of a large government was justified by comparison with smaller countries, such as East Timor, which has a large number of ministers despite its small population.

