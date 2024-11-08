Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto approves creation of new directorate for energy law enforcement

November 7, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has approved a proposal from Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia to establish a General Directorate for Law Enforcement (Gakkum) within the ESDM Ministry. This new entity, governed by Presidential Decree No. 169 of 2024, will be responsible for ensuring compliance with regulations in the energy and mining sectors, specifically addressing the problem of illegal mining. The Directorate will also have supervisory, investigation and enforcement functions for violations of existing laws. The news was reported by Investor Daily. This initiative is part of a broader reform of the mining sector in Indonesia, where the fight against illegal activities has become a priority for the government.