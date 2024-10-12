Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto Asks Parties Not to Seek Funds from APBN

October 11, 2024_ Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto has urged political parties not to task ministers with seeking funds from the Anggaran...

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto Asks Parties Not to Seek Funds from APBN
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto has urged political parties not to task ministers with seeking funds from the Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Negara (APBN), the state budget, to fight corruption. During a meeting in Jakarta, he stressed that some officials have been involved in legal problems in the past related to the misuse of the APBN. Subianto also anticipated that his government could include between 44 and 46 ministries, with the aim of streamlining ministerial functions for the benefit of the people. The news was reported by Investor Daily. Prabowo Subianto is the leader of the Gerindra Party and won the 2024 presidential election, promising reforms to improve governance and reduce corruption in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fund the news was reported by Investor Daily seeking funds funds
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza