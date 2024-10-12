Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto Asks Parties Not to Seek Funds from APBN

October 11, 2024_ Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto has urged political parties not to task ministers with seeking funds from the Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Negara (APBN), the state budget, to fight corruption. During a meeting in Jakarta, he stressed that some officials have been involved in legal problems in the past related to the misuse of the APBN. Subianto also anticipated that his government could include between 44 and 46 ministries, with the aim of streamlining ministerial functions for the benefit of the people. The news was reported by Investor Daily. Prabowo Subianto is the leader of the Gerindra Party and won the 2024 presidential election, promising reforms to improve governance and reduce corruption in the country.