Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto begins consultations for new government

October 15, 2024_ President-elect Prabowo Subianto has called ministerial candidates to his residence in Jakarta on October 14 and 15, 2024, with a...

16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ President-elect Prabowo Subianto has called ministerial candidates to his residence in Jakarta on October 14 and 15, 2024, with a total of 107 people called. Those called include former ministers from the government of outgoing President Joko Widodo, raising concerns about possible political interference. Political experts have expressed mixed opinions on Prabowo's choice, highlighting both the benefits of an experienced government and the risks of a lack of renewal. The source of this information is liputan6.com. The political situation in Indonesia is evolving, with attention focused on the formation of the new government and its potential implications for the future of the country.

