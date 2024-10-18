Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto begins selection for new government

October 17, 2024_ Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto conducted an intensive selection process for ministerial and deputy ministerial...

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto begins selection for new government
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto conducted an intensive selection process for ministerial and deputy ministerial candidates over four days. After summoning candidates to his home in Kertanegara, Jakarta, he held a training session for over 100 political figures at Padepokan Garuda Yaksa, Hambalang, Bogor. During the sessions, participants received briefings on crucial topics such as geopolitics, economics and anti-corruption, aiming to align the visions of the new government. The source of this information is liputan6.com. Prabowo aims to ensure that his cabinet members are well-prepared to face future challenges, emphasizing the importance of an anti-corruption mindset and effective management of the bureaucracy.

