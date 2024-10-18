Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto calls for extraordinary approach to economic growth

October 18, 2024_ Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto said his economic team must take an extraordinary approach to achieve ambitious goals,...

18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto said his economic team must take an extraordinary approach to achieve ambitious goals, such as 8% annual economic growth. Prabowo stressed the importance of innovative policies and greater commitment from his team to achieve such goals. The need for radical change from traditional practices was highlighted as crucial to the country's economic success. These statements reflect Prabowo's determination to transform Indonesia's economy into a competitive global environment, Investor Daily Indonesia reports. Prabowo Subianto is an Indonesian politician known for his role in government and his ambitions for economic development.

