Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto Calls for Political Unity During PAN Congress

August 25, 2024_ Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's president-elect for the 2024-2029 term, attended the closing of the 6th Congress of the Amanat...

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto Calls for Political Unity During PAN Congress
26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's president-elect for the 2024-2029 term, attended the closing of the 6th Congress of the Amanat Nasional (PAN) Party in Jakarta. During his speech, Prabowo stressed the importance of working concretely for the good of the people, avoiding talking too much and instead acting to solve immediate problems. He also called on political elites to unite and not try to denigrate others, recalling that every leader has his own faults. The news is reported by liputan6.com. Prabowo expressed gratitude to the PAN for the support received, despite previous electoral defeats, and urged to maintain peace and cooperation among political leaders.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
During his speech Prabowo Subianto Calls for Political Unity During PAN Congress own faults his
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza