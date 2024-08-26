Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto Calls for Political Unity During PAN Congress

August 25, 2024_ Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's president-elect for the 2024-2029 term, attended the closing of the 6th Congress of the Amanat Nasional (PAN) Party in Jakarta. During his speech, Prabowo stressed the importance of working concretely for the good of the people, avoiding talking too much and instead acting to solve immediate problems. He also called on political elites to unite and not try to denigrate others, recalling that every leader has his own faults. The news is reported by liputan6.com. Prabowo expressed gratitude to the PAN for the support received, despite previous electoral defeats, and urged to maintain peace and cooperation among political leaders.