Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto calls for support for candidates in Pilkada Jateng 2024

November 11, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has urged Central Java citizens to vote for candidates Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin in the upcoming regional elections. In a video posted on Instagram, Prabowo stressed the importance of a strong local government to accelerate economic development and fight corruption. Luthfi, a former Central Java police chief, and Yasin, a former deputy governor, were presented as the ideal choices for the region. The news was reported by kompas.com, highlighting Prabowo's support as president and leader of the Gerindra Party. Regional elections in Indonesia are a crucial moment for the country's democracy, and the involvement of high-profile political figures like Prabowo can significantly influence the results.