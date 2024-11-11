Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto calls for support for candidates in Pilkada Jateng 2024

November 11, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has urged Central Java citizens to vote for candidates Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin in the...

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto calls for support for candidates in Pilkada Jateng 2024
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 11, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has urged Central Java citizens to vote for candidates Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin in the upcoming regional elections. In a video posted on Instagram, Prabowo stressed the importance of a strong local government to accelerate economic development and fight corruption. Luthfi, a former Central Java police chief, and Yasin, a former deputy governor, were presented as the ideal choices for the region. The news was reported by kompas.com, highlighting Prabowo's support as president and leader of the Gerindra Party. Regional elections in Indonesia are a crucial moment for the country's democracy, and the involvement of high-profile political figures like Prabowo can significantly influence the results.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
urged Central Java former Central Java were presented as Propinsi Jawa Tengah
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza