October 17, 2024_ President-elect Prabowo Subianto held a meeting with his future ministers in Hambalang, Bogor Province, West Java, to discuss crucial issues such as food independence and food security. During the meeting, Subianto stressed the importance of developing strategies to ensure the country's food self-sufficiency. Participants reviewed policies needed to address challenges related to agricultural production and food distribution. This meeting is a significant step towards the formation of the new Indonesian government. This news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Hambalang is a place known for its natural landscape and as a hub for infrastructure development in Indonesia.