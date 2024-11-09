Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto endorses candidates for KPK leadership

November 08, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has given his consent to the names of candidates for the leadership and Supervisory Board of...

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto endorses candidates for KPK leadership
09 novembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 08, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has given his consent to the names of candidates for the leadership and Supervisory Board of the Corruption Commission (KPK), presented by seventh President Joko Widodo to Parliament. This decision marks an important step in the process of selecting new leaders of the KPK, a crucial body in the fight against corruption in Indonesia. The KPK was established in 2002 to fight corruption and plays a key role in maintaining the integrity of the Indonesian government. The news was reported by Investor Daily, highlighting the importance of this step for the governance of the country. The KPK, known for its incisive investigations, continues to be a reference point in the fight against corruption in Indonesia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
key role an important step Indonesia his
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza