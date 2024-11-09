Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto endorses candidates for KPK leadership

November 08, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has given his consent to the names of candidates for the leadership and Supervisory Board of the Corruption Commission (KPK), presented by seventh President Joko Widodo to Parliament. This decision marks an important step in the process of selecting new leaders of the KPK, a crucial body in the fight against corruption in Indonesia. The KPK was established in 2002 to fight corruption and plays a key role in maintaining the integrity of the Indonesian government. The news was reported by Investor Daily, highlighting the importance of this step for the governance of the country. The KPK, known for its incisive investigations, continues to be a reference point in the fight against corruption in Indonesia.