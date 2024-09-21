Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto on official visit to Manila to strengthen defense cooperation

September 21, 2024_ Indonesian Defense Minister and President-elect Prabowo Subianto has begun an official visit to Manila, Philippines, to meet with President Ferdinand Romualdez “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. The meeting, scheduled for today, aims to consolidate defense cooperation between Indonesia and the Philippines, part of a broader commitment to stability in the Southeast Asia region. Prabowo was greeted with military honors upon arrival and has previously visited other countries in the region, including Laos, Thailand and Malaysia, to discuss security issues. This news was reported by Investor Daily. This visit underscores the importance of regional collaboration to address common security challenges.