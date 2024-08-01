Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto on official visit to Russia to strengthen defense cooperation

01 August 2024_ Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is expected in Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. The aim of the visit...

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto on official visit to Russia to strengthen defense cooperation
01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is expected in Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. The aim of the visit is to consolidate cooperation in the defense sector between Indonesia and Russia. This meeting represents a significant step for both nations, aiming to develop stronger military relations. Prabowo's visit is part of a broader strategy to improve Indonesia's defense capabilities. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Russia is an important strategic partner for Indonesia, especially in the defense sector, where it has supplied weapons and military technology over the years.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia This meeting represents Russia Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza