Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto on official visit to Russia to strengthen defense cooperation

01 August 2024_ Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is expected in Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. The aim of the visit is to consolidate cooperation in the defense sector between Indonesia and Russia. This meeting represents a significant step for both nations, aiming to develop stronger military relations. Prabowo's visit is part of a broader strategy to improve Indonesia's defense capabilities. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Russia is an important strategic partner for Indonesia, especially in the defense sector, where it has supplied weapons and military technology over the years.