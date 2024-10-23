Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto presents new government with ambitious plans

October 23, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has officially sworn in his new government, consisting of 48 ministers and 55 vice ministers,...

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto presents new government with ambitious plans
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has officially sworn in his new government, consisting of 48 ministers and 55 vice ministers, with the aim of starting an intensive work program in the first 100 days. During the ceremony, Prabowo stressed the importance of implementing 17 priority programs, including food security and poverty reduction. The president called for the people's support to achieve these goals, promising rapid and decisive action. The news was reported by cnnindonesia.com. The new government aims to address significant challenges, such as reforming the health system and implementing policies to improve education and economic growth.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
including food security such as reforming work program presidente
Vedi anche
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza