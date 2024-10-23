Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto presents new government with ambitious plans

October 23, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has officially sworn in his new government, consisting of 48 ministers and 55 vice ministers, with the aim of starting an intensive work program in the first 100 days. During the ceremony, Prabowo stressed the importance of implementing 17 priority programs, including food security and poverty reduction. The president called for the people's support to achieve these goals, promising rapid and decisive action. The news was reported by cnnindonesia.com. The new government aims to address significant challenges, such as reforming the health system and implementing policies to improve education and economic growth.