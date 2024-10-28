Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto promises food self-sufficiency within five years

28 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto reiterated his commitment to making Indonesia self-sufficient in food production within four to five years. During his campaign for the 2024 presidential election, he stressed the importance of achieving this goal to ensure food security in the country. The statement was met with interest, as food self-sufficiency is a key issue for Indonesia, a country with a growing population. The source of this news is Investor Daily Indonesia. Prabowo's initiative aims to strengthen local agriculture and reduce dependence on food imports.

