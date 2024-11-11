Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto Promotes Economic Cooperation With China

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto Promotes Economic Cooperation With China
November 10, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto highlighted the importance of economic cooperation between Indonesia and China during the Indonesia-China Economic Forum 2024 in Beijing. During the event, cooperation agreements were signed between 20 companies from the two countries, with a total value of USD 10.07 billion. These agreements cover strategic sectors such as advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and food security, promising economic benefits for both nations. Prabowo highlighted that this collaboration will create significant opportunities for Indonesian industries, including the health and product processing sectors. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Indonesia, a major Southeast Asian country, is seeking to strengthen economic ties with China, one of its major trading partners.

