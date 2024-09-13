Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto works on the composition of the new government

September 12, 2024_ Prabowo Subianto, the presidential candidate elected for the 2024 elections in Indonesia, is currently busy finalizing the...

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto works on the composition of the new government
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ Prabowo Subianto, the presidential candidate elected for the 2024 elections in Indonesia, is currently busy finalizing the composition of his future government. Sufmi Dasco, chairman of the DPP Partai Gerindra, said that Subianto is focusing his efforts on selecting cabinet members and profiling people who will hold various positions. This process is essential to ensure an effective and well-structured administration. The statements were made during a media briefing at the Senayan Parliamentary Complex in Jakarta. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Prabowo Subianto is a former Indonesian general and politician, the leader of Partai Gerindra, a political party that plays a significant role in the country's political scene.

