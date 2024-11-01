Indonesia: Prabowo targets 8% economic growth by 2024

October 31, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said that President Prabowo Subianto's target of achieving 8% economic growth is achievable. Hartarto stressed that Indonesia has already surpassed this threshold in 1995 and that lessons can be learned from past policies to adapt to current economic conditions. He also highlighted the importance of developing new growth sectors, such as Islamic economy and finance, given the country's predominant Muslim population. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia, highlighting global economic challenges and the need for structural reforms to sustain growth. Indonesia, with a Muslim population that accounts for 87% of the total, has significant potential to expand the Islamic economy, which includes sectors such as tourism and halal fashion.