Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Prabowo targets 8% economic growth by 2024

October 31, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said that President Prabowo Subianto's target of achieving 8% economic growth is...

Indonesia: Prabowo targets 8% economic growth by 2024
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said that President Prabowo Subianto's target of achieving 8% economic growth is achievable. Hartarto stressed that Indonesia has already surpassed this threshold in 1995 and that lessons can be learned from past policies to adapt to current economic conditions. He also highlighted the importance of developing new growth sectors, such as Islamic economy and finance, given the country's predominant Muslim population. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia, highlighting global economic challenges and the need for structural reforms to sustain growth. Indonesia, with a Muslim population that accounts for 87% of the total, has significant potential to expand the Islamic economy, which includes sectors such as tourism and halal fashion.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ampliamento growth target such as Islamic
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza