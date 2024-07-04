Indonesia: Prada, the Italian luxury brand, wins the hearts of Indonesians

July 3, 2024_ Prada, the famous Italian fashion brand based in Milan, has become a popular choice among luxury handbag collectors in Indonesia. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada, the brand is known for its elegant and timeless designs, as well as the high quality of the materials used. According to a post on TikTok by voilaid, an account that shares information about luxury goods, Prada is particularly popular for its functionality and refined aesthetic. Voilaid sells these luxury products in various stores located in major Indonesian cities. hops.id reports it. Prada continues to be a symbol of elegance and quality, attracting more and more fashion enthusiasts around the world.