Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Pramono Anung and Rano Karno introduce themselves to the citizens of Jakarta

01 September 2024_ Pramono Anung and Rano Karno, candidates for the Jakarta gubernatorial election, visited Bundaran HI during the car free day to...

Indonesia: Pramono Anung and Rano Karno introduce themselves to the citizens of Jakarta
02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 September 2024_ Pramono Anung and Rano Karno, candidates for the Jakarta gubernatorial election, visited Bundaran HI during the car free day to introduce themselves to citizens. The two, supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), said they wanted to listen to the concerns of residents without getting into political discussions. Pramono acknowledged that he is little known to Generation Z and stressed the importance of making himself known for the election campaign. Rano denied that Pramono's candidacy is just a formality related to his position in Jokowi's government. The news was reported by tempo.co. The candidates are preparing a campaign team and are open to receiving support from political figures such as former governor Anies Baswedan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his position as former governor Anies Baswedan car free day day
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza