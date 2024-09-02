Indonesia: Pramono Anung and Rano Karno introduce themselves to the citizens of Jakarta

01 September 2024_ Pramono Anung and Rano Karno, candidates for the Jakarta gubernatorial election, visited Bundaran HI during the car free day to introduce themselves to citizens. The two, supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), said they wanted to listen to the concerns of residents without getting into political discussions. Pramono acknowledged that he is little known to Generation Z and stressed the importance of making himself known for the election campaign. Rano denied that Pramono's candidacy is just a formality related to his position in Jokowi's government. The news was reported by tempo.co. The candidates are preparing a campaign team and are open to receiving support from political figures such as former governor Anies Baswedan.