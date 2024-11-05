Indonesia: Pramono Anung engages organizations to monitor Jakarta elections

05 November 2024_ Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung has announced plans to engage support organizations as oversight units for the 2024 elections. These organizations, including Forum Betawi Rempug (FBR) and Forum Komunikasi Anak Betawi (Forkabi), will be deployed to monitor the voting process at polling stations. Anung stressed the importance of having active oversight to prevent corrupt practices such as 'money politic'. The news was reported by detik.com, highlighting Anung's commitment to ensuring transparency during the elections. The organizations involved are representative of the Betawi community, an ethnic group in Jakarta, and have a significant role in local politics.