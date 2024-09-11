Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Pramono Anung meets former Jakarta governors to prepare for candidacy

11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
September 10, 2024_ Pramono Anung, Jakarta's gubernatorial candidate, has started meetings with former governors of the Indonesian capital to gather experiences and advice. So far, he has already met with Fauzi Bowo and is trying to arrange meetings with Anies Baswedan and Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok. Pramono also expressed his desire to meet with President Jokowi, stressing the importance of learning from previous leaders. The news is reported by liputan6.com. Pramono, currently a cabinet secretary minister, has a busy agenda of meetings and activities to prepare for his election campaign.

