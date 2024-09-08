Indonesia: Pramono Anung meets Jakarta citizens to discuss local issues

07 September 2024_ Pramono Anung, Jakarta governor candidate for the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), met with residents of Pegangsaan Dua, Kelapa Gading to listen to their concerns. During the meeting, residents raised issues regarding the Kartu Jakarta Pintar (KJP), Kartu Indonesia Pintar (KIP), infrastructure, and flooding problems affecting their community. Anung was accompanied by Agustina Hermanto, also known as Tina Toon, a member of the Jakarta Regional Council, who actively participated in the discussion. The news was reported by tempo.co. This meeting highlights the candidate's commitment to solving local issues and improving the quality of life of Jakarta citizens.