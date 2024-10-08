Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Pramono Anung presents 'Jakarta Bergerak' program to address capital's challenges

08 October 2024_ During the first debate for the Jakarta regional elections, candidate Pramono Anung laid out his promises, including the 'Jakarta...

Indonesia: Pramono Anung presents 'Jakarta Bergerak' program to address capital's challenges
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 October 2024_ During the first debate for the Jakarta regional elections, candidate Pramono Anung laid out his promises, including the 'Jakarta Bergerak' program to combat traffic in the capital. Anung also proposed installing surveillance cameras in neighborhoods and organizing job fairs every three months to address unemployment. He also stressed the importance of boosting women's participation in the labor market and improving Jakarta's urban development index. The news was reported by tempo.co. Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, is known for its traffic and safety challenges, making these proposals crucial to improving the quality of life of its residents.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
out his promises Pramono Anung presents software program
Vedi anche
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza