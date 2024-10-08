Indonesia: Pramono Anung presents 'Jakarta Bergerak' program to address capital's challenges

08 October 2024_ During the first debate for the Jakarta regional elections, candidate Pramono Anung laid out his promises, including the 'Jakarta Bergerak' program to combat traffic in the capital. Anung also proposed installing surveillance cameras in neighborhoods and organizing job fairs every three months to address unemployment. He also stressed the importance of boosting women's participation in the labor market and improving Jakarta's urban development index. The news was reported by tempo.co. Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, is known for its traffic and safety challenges, making these proposals crucial to improving the quality of life of its residents.