Indonesia: Pramono Anung promotes a Pilkada of joy in Jakarta

August 28, 2024_ Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung expressed his wish for the 2024 local elections to be held in a positive and festive atmosphere. In a meeting with the Jakarta Election Commission, he called on everyone to avoid negative feelings and to treat the election process as a celebration of democracy. Pramono, who is supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), said he is confident that he can win the election, despite his party being the only one to support him. This news was reported by kompas.com. The Jakarta gubernatorial election will be held on November 27, 2024, and Pramono will be joined by Rano Karno as his deputy candidate.